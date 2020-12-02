Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Tariq Misbah has nominated Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer as the convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods). Announcing his nomination, LCCI President hoped that Ejaz and his team would utilize their best abilities to contribute for wellbeing of the business fraternity. Kashif Javaid has been nominated as co-convener while Waqar Afridi, Omer Khalid and Faisal Arshad will work as the members of this committee besides others. Progressive Group President Khalid Usman and others have also congratulated Ejaz Tanveer on his appointment and hoped that he would continue serving the community as he did in the past.