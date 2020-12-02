Share:

KHANEWAL - Punjab Food Authority on Tuesday sealed five food points for selling expiry food items after holding crackdown. Those which had faced action included Al-Rafique Traders for allegedly selling expired beverages and Bilal Karyana Store as selling spoiled biscuits and sweets. In addition, Khanewal Storage Area and adjacent food outlet also came under stern action by the Food Authority. A strict warning was also issued to all said food outlets for making their sales as healthy since it was a pre-requisite to maintain health of citizens.