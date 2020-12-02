Share:

KARACHI - The police arrested four including a woman, recovered fake currency notes and narcotics during separate actions on Tuesday. The police arrested a woman defrauding shopkeepers in a market near Korangi Crossing, in Ibrahim Hyderi area of district Malir. Meanwhile, the police during separate actions arrested three drug pushers identified as Muhammad Ajmal s/o Hamayun Khan, Maqbool s/o Ali Hussain and Umair Zeb s/o Jehanzeb and recovered 2.870 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Separate cases against the detainees were registered and they were being interrogated.