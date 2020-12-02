Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as four persons including a teenage boy and his mother committed suicides in separate incidents in Faisalabad. Police said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Abid Ali resident of Mamonkanjan committed suicide after shooting in his head over a domestic dispute, while his 50-year-old mother Mumtaz Bibi reportedly also ended her life by consuming poisonous spray when she heard news of her son. In other incidents, 40-year-old Ismail resident Faiz Colony and 30-year-old Muhammad Imran resident of Chiniot swallowed poisonous pills and were shifted to Allied Hospital where they breathed their last amid receiving intensive care treatment. The police handed over bodies to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Court issues arrest warrants against six police officials

A session court issued on Tuesday arrest warrants against six police officials over noncompliance of the court orders. According to details, Additional District & Sessions Judge Naveed-uz-Zaman repeatedly summoned Inspector Abdul Khaliq, ASI Jameel Ahmed, Inspector of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station etc, to give evidence in a narcotics case pending before the court but they failed to comply with orders. The judge issued arrest warrants against them with a directive to produce them before the court on Dec 07.

PFA seals water unit, bakery for rules violation

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a water unit and a bakery over violations, here on Tuesday. PFA spokesman said that PFA team during checking found that Ajmal Bakery was using rotten and hatchery eggs in making various edible items while their sanitary condition was also not up to the mark. Therefore, the PFA team sealed the bakery by confiscating more than 15000 rotten eggs which were later on destroyed. Similarly, the PFA team also sealed a water unit as its administration failed to produce water testing record. Meanwhile, PFA team also imposed fine of Rs 67000 on the owners of different eatery shops in Faisalabad on charge of poor sanitary condition and selling low quality food items, spokesman added.

Government committed to resolve masses’ problems: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that the government was committed and sincere to resolve problems of the people on priority and in this regard Revenue Public Service Katchery was being held on first day of every month. He was addressing a Public Katchery at his office here today in which Member Taxes Board of Revenue Manzoor Qadir also participated.

He said that Revenue Department was at the forefront of public service and concerned officers should redress problems of the people for restoring their confidence. He directed to ensure speedy solution of public grievances related issuance of domicile, Fard, registary, income certificate and other matters. Total 58 applications were received in the Katchery and out of them 90 percent complaints were solved on spot.