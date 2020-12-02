Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.350 on Tuesday and was traded at 109,200 against its sale at Rs. 108,850 the previous day. Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs.300 and was traded at Rs.93,621 against Rs. 93,321 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs.85,820 Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 and was sold at Rs.1200 against Rs.1180 while that of ten-gram silver also went up by Rs.17.15 and was traded at Rs.1028.80 as compared to its sale at Rs.1011.65 respectively. The gold price in the international market increased by $29 and was traded at $1801 against $$1772.