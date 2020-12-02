Share:

Hamza Ali Abbasi has said that he will be a little inactive on social media till June 2021 as he was in the process of writing a book about God.

The Pyare Afzal actor took to Twitter and announced his decision of penning a book about God.

He tweeted: “In the process of writing a book....obviously it,ll be about God [sic].”

Abbasi went on to say that the book will be ready by June 2021. “Hoping to be done by June 2021 Insha Allah. Will be a little inactive on social media bcz of that,” he concluded.

The Mann Mayal star has been on a path towards spirituality since he revealed last year his decision to let his acting career take a back seat while he learns more about Islam and spreads its message.

However, later this year, the actor clarified that while he was indeed on a path towards spirituality, he hadn't given up on his acting career entirely and would still take on some roles which he deems appropriate.