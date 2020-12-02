Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has formally launched Health Card Plus in Zone Two of the province enabling families avail health insurance up to Rs1 million a year in designated hospitals of the country.

KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai formally inaugurated the programme at a ceremony held in Besham area of district Shangla. Besides Deputy Commissioner Shangla Hamid-ur-Rahman local political leaders attended the event.

“The Health Card Plus initiative will provide free healthcare to more than 40 million people across the province and 0.7 million people in Shangla alone. Everyone will be able to get free treatment without any discrimination,” claimed Shaukatzai.

He said that leaders in the previous governments had pushed the country under debt, whereas, Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking the economy of the country in the right direction. The country was on the path of development and prosperity, he said.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that far-flung districts like Shangla were rapidly developing. A new era of development had begun and change was now visible everywhere, added the minister.

He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, development projects were being implemented in every corner of the province. He said that delay in development projects would not be tolerated.

Later talking to media, Shaukat Yousafzai said that Covid-19 was spreading rapidly and the opposition also knew that corona was fast spreading, yet they were calling people to come out.

“In such a situation, playing with human lives is open terrorism. Those who are doing this will be prosecuted under the Pandemic Act,” he said.