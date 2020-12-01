Share:

I am a student of a library which near the National Stadium, Karachi. We have faced problems when any match has been held in there the stadium. Recently, PSL matches were being played here. To account for this, all roads were blocked. Dwellers who live back and forth this place have been facing the utmost trouble due to blockage of the roads.

Obviously it is commendable that international players and national team come back on the home ground, Pakistan and are playing there. It is a warm welcome. No doubt all the barriers—containers put on the roads or any passage— are valid because of the concerns on the security issue. Yet it is also necessary to pay heed to the citizens who are facing this mess. In addition, there are two main hospitals, Agha Khan and Liaquat National, both are the two major hospitals in the city-they too are affected due to sealing of the roads. Patients face problems to reach these main hospitals.

So, apart from the security concern, I urge the government to look to and make to ease of the dwellers who live alongside the stadium.

IRFAN RASHEED BALOCH,

Karachi.