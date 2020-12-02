Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) extended on Tuesday the interim bail of former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah in the illegal allotment case. The NAB prosecutor told the court that an interim reference against the PPP leader would be filed soon, adding that another reference on the allotment of land for college had been filed already.

His interim bail has been extended till January 13. The court has also summoned a progress report on the case against him. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating the ‘illegal’ allotment of the Malir Development Authority land. Shah alleged that the anti-graft watchdog’s allegations against him were a ‘revengeful act’. NAB is currently investigating several important personalities in Sindh. Refuting allegations of any wrongdoing into the allotment of land in the Malir riverbed, Shah’s lawyer said his client had cancelled the allotment of the land.

SHC bans entry of irrelevant people amid COVID-19 spike

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday slapped a ban on the entrance of irrelevant people in the court premises as part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the administration of the SHC, irrelevant people and lawyers have been directed not to enter the court premises without any cogent reason. Staff and lawyers scheduled for hearings can only appear before the court and the relevant parties in cases can only appear before the court if they have been specifically summoned.