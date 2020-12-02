Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that without introducing reforms to cope with the contemporary challenges, the present system has not only been paralysed but it’s also turning the state into a banana republic.

Today the country needs reform more than ever. Without comprehensive and immediate reforms in key areas including in electoral, parliamentary, local government, legal, judicial, bureaucracy, institutional, education, policing and health sectors, Pakistan can and will not function anymore.

He said the incompetent, corrupt and oppressive provincial rulers took over the local bodies resources and powers that were guaranteed in the 18th constitutional amendment. The provincial governments used the financial resources received from the federation in the form of NFC as their private property and left the entire districts as orphans by depriving of their due rights.

The public trust and confidence in a government or opposition will not be restored until and unless the launch of the PFC Award and the devolution of powers and resources to the lowest level that is the UC level.

Disappointed and dejected with the government and the opposition performances, the nation is looking upto the competent leadership of the PSP which is why today the people from Karachi to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are leaving the political parties of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers and joining PSP overwhelmingly.

PSP will carry out all major reforms as soon as it comes to power so that the people can take a sigh of relief.