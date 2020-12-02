Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Japanese government has offered training programmes, which are held in Japan for Pakistani nationals every year, as part of development cooperation for the further development of Pakistan.

The programmes are implemented by Japan International Cooperation Agency, thanks to the support by Japanese ministries, municipalities, universities and relevant organisations, said a Japan Embassy statement.

Although around 80 trainees are to participate in a total of 61 courses in FY2020, due to restriction on overseas travel for the COVID-19 pandemic, these curriculums had to be reconsidered.

Therefore, JICA is exploring alternative methods such as online courses so that opportunities to participate in the trainings will not be lost even in challenging times.

The programmes will restart on a full scale once the pandemic calms down.

Japanese government would be pleased if the trainees, who will learn many things in Japan, could build a bright future of Pakistan, said the statement.