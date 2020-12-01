Share:

Islamabad-F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus just days after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The British driver, 35, has mild symptoms according to his Mercedes team and has been forced to isolate in a hotel in Bahrain for 10 days, ruling him out of the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix. Hamilton was seen exchanging elbow taps with members of the Mercedes team in the aftermath of his victory in Bahrain over the weekend.

It comes after Hamilton marked clinching the championship on November 15 by heading home to Monaco and celebrating with his family. He shared footage of himself running along the beach and also posted a video of himself playing tennis with his father. Taking to Instagram, Hamilton joked that the pair were trying to improve before tagging Serena Williams, asking for tips. Mercedes say Hamilton was tested extensively last week, returning three negative results, including one at the Bahrain International Circuit.