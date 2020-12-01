Share:

Islamabad-She glammed up for an interview with Jimmy Fallon even though it was a remote link up.

And Lily Collins wasn’t going to let all her efforts go to waste, and so posted a variety of images of herself in full makeup to her Instagram.

The actress, 31, wore dramatic turquoise eye makeup and scarlet red lip color with a Cupid’s bow. Collins was dressed in a stylish sparkly pinstripe suit with single-breasted jacket and flared trousers.

She left the jacket undone to reveal a matching semi-sheer shirt that she wore over a clearly visible black bra. The daughter of rocker Phil Collins sleekly styled her loose brunette hair with an off-center parting. During her Tonight Show interview, Collins joked with the late night host about the decision by Netflix to tweet that fans of her latest show had been mispronouncing the title. ‘Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme,’ the premium subscription streamer announced.