Share:

The local administration in Lahore on Wednesday has refused to allow opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold public gathering at the Greater Iqbal Park on December 13.

According to details, the PDM leadership has submitted a formal application seeking no objection certificate (NOC) for the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. The organizers also requested the provincial government to ensure security arrangements at the venue to avoid any untoward incident.

However, the concerned authorities rejected the appeal of PDM in the wake of preventing increasing coronavirus cases across the country.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that no one will be stopped from attending the rally of PDM in Lahore. The government is not afraid of rallies but only wants prevention of coronavirus spread, he added.

While justifying the restrictions, Shibli Faraz said that many countries have imposed a curfew during the second wave of COVID-19. Violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) could lead to a difficult situation across the country, he stated.

The minister further asked what opposition has gained from holding political power show in Multan amid coronavirus pandemic.

A case was registered against the organisers of PDM rally in Multan, including three sons of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and others, for violating coronavirus SOPs and vandalism of government property.

Ali Musa Gillani, Abdul Qadir Gillani, Ali Haider Gillani, Abdul Rehman Kanjo, Bilal Butt, Ayaz-ul-Haq Qasmi of JUI were among the 51 persons nominated in the FIR.

A separate case was also lodged against former PML-N MPA Shahid on the complaint of the owner of the cardboard warehouse as blaze erupted at the warehouse due to fireworks set off by the PML-N leader.