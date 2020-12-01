Share:

ISLAMABAD- Madonna shared a snap of her brood on Monday, as she posed with Lourdes, 24, David Banda, 15, Stella and Estere, eight, Rocco, 20, and Mercy James, 14. The hit-maker, 62, posed alongside her two biological children from prior relationships and four adopted children from Malawi, Africa, as all were under one roof for a rare get together while celebrating Thanksgiving. During the gathering, Madonna posted an endearing and nostalgic video snippet to her Instagram showing the family moment, which featured the clan of seven posing in front of a fireplace, while all clad in typically trendy ensembles.