Share:

SUKKUR - The police have started an investigation after suspicious death of a 13-year old girl. The Khairpur police have arrested the accused and started investigation. Earlier, SSP Khairpur Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi had taken notice after suspicious body of a girl had been found in the village Alam Khan Gopang and ordered to constitute an inquiry committee to determine whether it was a suicide or a murder. The SSP Khairpur said it was premature to say that it was a case of molestation and strangulation; however, the postmortem report would determine the cause of the death.