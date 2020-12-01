Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead in Ratta Amral area apparently over old enmity, informed sources on Tuesday.

An assassin was caught along with weapon by the citizens and handed him over to police, they said. The deceased has been identified as Gull Zar, they added.

According to sources, Gull Zar was busy in his work in a hotel located near Attock Petrol Pump in Dhoke Ratta when two assailants riding on a motorcycle appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on him. Resultantly, Gull sustained fatal bullet injuries and died. The assailants attempted to flee from the scene when the locals caught one of the attackers along with weapon and handed him over to police.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar along with SHO PS Ratta also visited crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statements of eyewitnesses. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

An investigator told media that police have registered murder case against attackers. He said one attacker has been arrested while further investigation was on. The reason behind murder was old enmity, he said.