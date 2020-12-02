Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has sought financial assistance from the government to operationalise its two corona-designated hospitals in the city.

The documents available with The Nation reveal that the ministry has recently moved summaries to the Prime Minister to operationalise the newly-established Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Centre (IHITC) and the Federal General Hospital (FGH).

The IHITC, over 250-bed hospital, was inaugurated by the PM in the month of July during the first COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, the FGH, a 100-bed facility, was also declared COVID-19 isolation centre, but still it is not operational due to lack of infrastructure and equipment to treat the patients.

According to the documents, the ministry has asked the government to allocate funds to operationalise both facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to the Ministry of NHS spokesperson, Sajid Shah, “Ministry is utilising its all components to manage the growing number of patients and working with dedication.”