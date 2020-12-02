Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - District Bar Association observed full-day strike of local courts on Tuesday following the heinous murder of bar member of Vehari who was gunned down by unidentified assailants yesterday.

No lawyer appeared before the court which left visitors, especially those approaching from far-flung areas in lurch. Newly-elected member of Punjab bar council from here, Jam Muhammad Yunis and President Bar Malik Arshad Bhatti condemned murder of Asif Iqbal Dhakku with demanding incumbent government to assure foolproof security of the fraternity forthwith. “Despite repeated appeals, the authority concerned turned deaf ears to our request of framing a specific law for protecting lives and goods of lawyers community,” they said while expressing concerns. They said dozens of lawyers were killed in past following no devising of the most called-for strategy to save lives of our people. They demanded of law enforcement agencies to nab the killers involved into the murder without any further delay, otherwise they would expand sphere of protest in other cities as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Multan officials reached out to 51 disabled persons in district Muzaffargarh and handed over financial assistance to them at their door step, officials said on Tuesday. Assistant director PBM Multan Syed Kashif Saleem said that Managing Director PBM Syed Aon Abbas’s initiative of establishing office in Multan had greatly improved PBM’s capacity in identification and reaching out to the poor, ailing, and disabled persons to extend support to them through available resources. He said that PBM had signed MoUs with many universities to extend help to the deserving and talented students through scholarships. He said, PBM also took a maiden initiative of assisting deaf kids below five years of age and providing assistance worth around Rs 1.2 million for each kid for restoration of hearing capability through modern technology.

Kashif said that online registration for treatment of such children was already in progress. He further stated that disabled persons also got customised wheel chair sticks to enable them move more conveniently. Quoting message of PBM MD Syed Aon Abbas Bappi, he said that PDM would continue to reach out to poor, destitute, disabled, patients and deserving talented students to help them overpower financial difficulties.