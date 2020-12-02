Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal has said that corruption is the mother of all evils and NAB has geared up to bring the corrupt elements to justice to eradicate corruption from the country.

In a statement, he said that NAB has perfected its procedures and its officials are working with the realization that eradication of corruption is their national duty. NAB is the role model for entire SAARC countries.

He said that Pakistan and China have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. He said Pakistan and China are jointly working for ensuring transparency in CPEC project. He said NAB has established a state-of-the-art training academy to train its investigation officers in order to inquire/investigate white-collar and complex cases more professionally and on a scientific basis.

The Chairman NAB said that the national watchdog is determined to eradicate corruption by using all its resources. The NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy has started yielding positive dividends. Due to its effective anti-corruption strategy, NAB has recovered Rs466 billion looted money from corrupt elements and deposited it to the national exchequer which is a record achievement of any anti-corruption organization working in Pakistan.

He said NAB’s conviction ratio is about 68.6 percent. “We have also adopted a policy to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders to bring them to justice as per law.”

He said due to the NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy, eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as corruption-free Pakistan can lead us towards a prosper and developed country.

The Chairman NAB said that the Bureau is committed to eradicate by adopting “Accountability for All” policy. He said that there are about 1130 references under trial in respective Accountability Courts involving approximately Rs 943 billion. He said that NAB has conducted probe in 56 public limited companies in Punjab, probe in 435 offshore companies, probe in alleged illegal allotment of industrial and commercial plots by Gwadar Industrial and Estate Development Authority, NTS, LNG Terminal, Narowal Sports City Project, Billion Tree Tsunami, illegal housing/cooperative societies and modaraba scams etc. On the instructions of Chairman NAB, the Bureau’s performance is being evaluated under monitoring and evaluation system.

He also said that on the basis of annual evaluation, all concerned of NAB are being informed about their strengths and weaknesses under NAB’s self-accountability mechanism. They are also being directed to overcome their shortcomings which are helping in improving the overall performance of NAB.

On the directions of the Chairman, the NAB’s effective awareness and prevention campaign is in process in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption throughout the country. The Chairman NAB has directed multiple efforts for eradication of corruption and to arrest Absconders/Proclaimed Offenders.