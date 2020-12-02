Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the Support Package for Additional Consumption and abolishment of time of use tariff scheme for industrial consumers of XWDISCO and KE which will help in reduction of power tariff by upto 50 percent for various categories of industrial consumers.

The decision will help in reducing Peak tariff from Rs 21.67 per unit to Rs 15.92 per unit, all incremental SME industrial consumption will get electricity at Rs 8 per unit for 2020-21, with around Rs 8 per unit reduction for FY 2021, and Rs 12.96 per tariff for FY 2022 & FY 2023. Similarly, all other incremental industrial consumption will be charged at Rs 12.96 per unit which will reduce the tariff by around Rs 3 per unit at base off-peak rate.

In its decision issued here Tuesday, NEPRA said that it has no objection in approving the instant proposal for industrial consumers, as it does not have any impact on NEPRA determined tariff, as the federal government intends to further reduce the peak rate for industrial consumer through provision of additional subsidy. Hence, the Authority approves the proposal as submitted by the government whereby, during peak hours the off peak rate along with applicable quarterly adjustments would be charged w.e.f. from November 01, 2020 till April 30, 2021 and the difference in this regard would be picked up by the government as subsidy.