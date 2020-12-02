Share:

ISLAMABAD - The power distribution companies (Discos) have once again failed to satisfy National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) regarding its data as the regulator has completed its hearing regarding Re 0.85 per unit hike demanded by the Discos under quarterly adjustment.

In the public hearing presided over by Vice Chairman NEPRA, Saifullah Chatta, the regulator said that it would issue decision after verifying figures submitted by Discos and CPPA.

In its petition, the XDiscos have requested for the increase in tariff by Re 0.85 per unit on account of variation in Power Purchase Price (PPP) for the 4th quarter of previous fiscal year. The total impact of the increase will be around Rs 85.2 billion. NEPRA had also conducted hearing last month on the petition but deferred it as it had termed the response of the distribution companies unsatisfactory.

On Tuesday, NEPRA has once again conducted the hearing on the petition for quarterly adjustments. The officials of Central power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) informed the power regulator-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) - that capacity price figures of Qesco and Sepco did not match its figures. Member Nepra Sindh, Rafiq Ahmad Shaikh said that figures were not final even today (yesterday). He questioned what they would tell the masses why figures had been changed later.

Vice chairman Nepra observed that price of such electricity was also involved in Rs 81 billion capacity price that was not utilized by the customers. He questioned that how much of the electricicty for which the capacity payments were made had been utilized by the Discos.

Nepra case officer said that they would verify the figures of Discos and CPPA. He said that 350,000 cases of new electricity connections were pending in Discos.

Member Sindh noted that capacity price of Lesco was higher compared to other power distribution companies. He noted that capacity payment had jumped up due to refusal of power companies to give new connections of electricity to consumers. Member Sindh termed it a criminal offence. He observed that power distribution companies were involved in delaying tactics in installing new meters.

He said that this was incompetence of electricity companies for not installing new meters and customers were forced to pay cost of incompetence.

It was observed that Re 0.15 per unit is already being charged from the consumers and therefore the regulator will only consider Re 0.70 per unit increase in its decision. NEPRA further said that it would issue decision after verifying figures submitted by Discos and CPPA.

In a petition filed with the NEPRA, XWDISCOs had requested adjustments on account of variation in Power Purchase Price (PPP) which includes capacity purchase price, variable O&M, UoSC & MoF and impact of T&D losses on monthly FPA, for the 4th quarter of the FY20 19-20 i.e. from April to June 2019-20 and requested for allowing transfer of Rs 85.2 billion to consumers.