Islamabad-A fisherman discovered a rare phenomenon while making dinner – one of the octopuses boiling in a pot had nine legs. The octopus, which has an extra limb emerging midway from one of its eight other legs, was found in Shizugawa Bay in the town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture.

Scientists suggest the extra appendage may have grown when the creature was regenerating a lost leg. Although the octopus did not make it out alive, it is set to be showcased at the Shizugawa Nature Center for the public to view.

The reddish colored octopus measures a little more than 15 centimeters long and was one among four caught in a trap by Kazuya Sato, who cultivates wakame seaweed in the town. Sato took the catch home to his mother, who noticed something strange when placing them in a boiling pot of water – one of them had an extra leg. The nine-legged octopus has an extra limb on the middle of the third leg on its left side.