BAHAWALPUR - An open court was held here on Tuesday to address the complaints related to revenue and other issues on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial listened to complaints at the open court. People filed complaints regarding the correction of land record, registry, domicile, income certificate and revenue. Instructions were issued to concerned officers on the complaints. As many as 21 stamp vendors of Bahawalpur City and Bahawalpur Saddar tehsils were given e-smart cards on the occasion. Coronavirus SOPs were followed at the open court.

Police arrest proclaimed offender

The police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was at large since the last five years and wanted in heinous case. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that FIR was lodged against the accused at Uch Sharif Police Station of theft and heinous crimes case. The suspect, however, managed himself hidden for last five years. He was declared proclaimed offender and criminal of category “A”. The suspect was identified as Sajjad.

A special team of Uch Sharif police had been interrogating the accused. Further probe was underway