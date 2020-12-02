Share:

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the Academy Awards won’t be getting held virtually next year.

While most of the big award nights of the year moved to a virtual platform owing to the surge in coronavirus cases, the biggest night in Hollywood will still be in-person, confirmed the Academy to Variety.

A rep of ABC and the Academy told the outlet: "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen.”

This comes after the ceremony was earlier pushed back by two months in the hopes of the Academy being able to see more films that would qualify for the deadline during the extended period.

The source revealed to the publication that the event will not be delayed further and would still be held at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, according to plan.

“The academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” it was further revealed by the insider.