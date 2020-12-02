Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation in matters of mutual interest.

In his meetings with senior Pakistani officials during his three-day visit to the country, China’s Minister of Defence and State Councillor General Wei Fenghe, accompanied by a high-level delegation, renewed the pledge to further strengthen and expand ties between the two neighbouring countries.

On the last day of his visit on Tuesday, General Wei Fenghe met with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed wide-ranging issues, including bilateral relations, Kashmir dispute, Covid-19 pandemic and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Welcoming China’s defence minister to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran appreciated his country’s consistent support to Pakistan for latter’s development and prosperity.

The prime minister also appreciated China’s success in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister underscored the importance of having high-level interactions between the two countries regularly, even in the times of COVID-19.

Imran Khan deeply appreciated China’s principled stance on Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of revocation of Article 370 by India on August 5, 2019.

He informed the visitors of the seriousness of threat posed by BJP government to the religious minorities living in India as evident by its belligerent actions and discriminatory measures taken to rob the minorities, particularly Kashmiris, of their rights.

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military on General Wei Fenghe

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the CPEC would be extremely beneficial for the region.

Conveying warm greetings to the PM from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, General Wei Fenghe told him about the level of significance, the Chinese leadership attached to their country’s relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister warmly reciprocated the greetings, and recalled his past meetings with President Xi and Premier Li.

General Wei Fenghe said that Pakistan had been China’s ‘close friend, a good neighbour and iron brother’.

He conveyed to Imran Khan, Chinese leadership’s firm commitment to further strengthen relations with Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of durable peace, stability and economic development in South Asia, General Wei appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals.

He maintained that both countries need to make collective efforts to protect and promote their common interests.

Earlier, at a special investiture ceremony, President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military on Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in recognition of his services for further promoting and strengthening defence cooperation between Pakistan and China.

It was attended by the federal ministers, the services chiefs and other senior ranking officials.

“General Wei Fenghe is a sincere and close friend of Pakistan. He has played a prominent role in promoting and further strengthening defence relations between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and China,” said a citation read on the occasion.

Later, General Wei Fenghe called on President Arif Alvi and discussed issues pertaining to the military cooperation between Pakistan and China.

During the meeting, President Dr Arif Alvi said friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and expressed desired to further strengthen bilateral cooperation so as to address security challenges in the region.

He said there was a huge scope in defence cooperation that needed to be further expanded for the mutual advantage of two countries.

Terming Pakistan and China as “great friends”, Dr Alvi said Pakistan strongly adhered to One-China Policy and supported it on issues of Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and South China Sea.

The President expressed concern over the Indian hegemonic designs that posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

He also highlighted India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

President Alvi appreciated the economic progress made by China as well as the measures taken by the Chinese government in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lauded China’s steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

General Wei Fenghe stated that military relations between the two all-weather friends had made significant progress and expressed the hope that his visit would further strengthen the defence cooperation.

He said China wanted to share dividends of development with Pakistan that would help in economic uplift of Pakistan.

He thanked the President for being the first foreign dignitary to visit China during March amidst the pandemic as well as sending the medical equipment.

Gen Wei also thanked the President for conferring the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on him, saying that it reflected the true friendship between the two countries.

On Monday, Pakistan and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further deepen cooperation between the two countries’ armies as the latter’s defence minister met army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

General Wei Fenghe is not only the minister for national defence but also a state councillor, a top ranking position after the vice premiers.

The MoU on enhancing cooperation between the two armies came against the backdrop of regional security situation. Pakistan and China have already strategic partnership and recent changes in the region further pushed the two ‘all weather iron brothers’ to closely cooperate with each other.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi said friendship with China is cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He was talking to Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe who called on him in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

He said Pakistan wants to strengthen its relations with China to confront the security challenges faced by the region.

Arif Alvi said Indian hegemonic designs pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

The President said India is involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and want to sabotage the CPEC project. He stressed the need for further enhancing defense relations between the two countries.

Arif Alvi appreciated the steps taken by China against Covid-19.

The Chinese Defense Minister said his country wants to share the benefits of its development with Pakistan.