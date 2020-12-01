Share:

For as long as I can remember, vehicle tax payments have been a hassle. From the long queues at the Civic Center to frequent complaints from banks that their systems are down for token payments, there is always something that goes wrong. Last week, when I had to deposit my yearly payment, I arrived early at the Civic Center to get the challan but there was already a long queue so I decided to pay the tax at a later date.

Thankfully, that same day I was browsing through my social media feed when I read that Easypaisa is now allowing vehicle token tax payments through its app. I was intrigued and followed the given procedures; it hardly took me a few simple steps to get through the whole process and that too from the comfort of my office.

In the end, I was able to pay my vehicle token in a matter of minutes. It was a seamless and hassle-free experience and I am glad that digital payment services and their networks are growing rapidly, allowing greater convenience to customers for multiple use cases.

ZOHAIB UDDIN,

Lahore.