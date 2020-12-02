Share:

MULTAN/LAhore - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will decide about long march in its consultative meeting to be held on Dec 8 in Islamabad.

PDM chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman declared this while speaking at a joint presser with ex-prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at latter’s residence here on Tuesday. Heads of political parties which are part of PDM will meet in federal capital on Dec 8 for consultation regarding long march, he informed.

He criticised incumbent govt for inflation and high rates of medicines, adding that it had changed its priorities. About PDM’s public gathering in Multan, he congratulated Mr Gilani and his sons for making good arrangements for it.

The role played by ex-PM and his sons was appreciable, Fazl said and added that the PDM organised it despite hurdles. He claimed that govt had forgotten Muslim Ummah.

He showed ignorance about fire incident in a factory near PDM venue saying that they would compensate the owner after getting complete details about it. Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked for hosting two of PDM public meetings and party organised these successfully. He alleged that traders were ordered not to provide material for the PDM meeting in Multan, adding that shops were closed, besides suspension of electricity supply and mobile phone services in the city.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated him and his sons for holding public meeting successfully.

Politicians share grief of Shehbaz at Jati Umra

Delegations of political parties and politicians visited Jati Umra on Tuesday to share grief of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. Mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was laid to rest last Saturday.

Azad Kasmir President Masood Khan, Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandivwala, BNP-M Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, former governor Mian Azhar, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Sindh ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani and PML-N leaders and parliamentarian visited Jati Umra to offer condolences over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. They prayed that may the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Talking to reporters after meeting Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s Lahore public meeting on Dec 13 will be another big power show.

He said that Multan rally was a successful show despite hurdles from the PTI regime.

Saeed Ghani warned the government of repeating it’s Multan tactics in PDM’s Lahore rally. He said Aseefa Bhutto Zardari would continue to address political rallies.