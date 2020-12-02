Share:

SIALKOT - PM Imran Khan will launch newly established airline, AirSial, on Dec 9, 2020 at a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport here. Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed disclosed it on Tuesday while addressing a meeting here. He said Sialkot exporters had established their own private airline on self-help basis. Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani, Vice Chairman Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, CEO of SIAL Babar Iqbal and Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen also attended the meeting.