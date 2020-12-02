Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday filed an application for extension in parole of party president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. The application was submitted through party Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar to the Home Department, government of Punjab, PML-N sources said. The duration of five-day parole granted to Shehbaz and Hamza would end on Wednesday (today). The applicant says that people from all over the country were still coming to offer condolences on the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar and wanted to meet Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz. Therefore, an extension in parole may be granted. Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Shehbaz Sharif and grandmother of Hamza Shehbaz passed away on November 22 in London and was laid to rest on November 28 at Jati Umra, Raiwind.