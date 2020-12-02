Share:

Peshawar - Since 2018 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Performance, Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) has been able to accumulate a vast and organised data base of the most recurring and acute problem in issues faced by the citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the portal and other E-governance initiatives.

The KP Citizen Portal App currently connects more than 1700 offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Since last 19 months, more than 23,7000 complaints have been lodged through this App predominantly against four departments including Local Government/Municipal Services, Education, Health, Law & Order/Police. PMRU also maintains a complete log of the process/actions taken by various offices on each complaint/task assigned to the departments in district administration.

The PMRU analysed 237000 complaints from 84000 complainants across all districts in KP and presented the finding to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This included the stock and growth of complaints, resolution status, satisfaction and feedback.

The analytic presented were based on interesting policy relevant questions related to governance and service delivery. While the stock of complaints mainly locates in big cities, the system experienced marked expansion in the rural/mostly remote areas.

Other success include the reduction in time to resolve complaint in that is consistent across departments an important way forward discussed was creating the demand for E-services.

Currently the system serves just 84000 of the population. CS asked official from PMRU to initiate information campaign in collaboration with SNG to increase the take-up rate in extend the services to a sizeable population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.