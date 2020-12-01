Share:

ISLAMABAD-Aabpara police have arrested four active members of a criminal gang involved in incident of dacoity and street crime and recovered weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted police team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to ensure arrest of criminals. This team including SHO Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Rasheed Gujjar and ASI Gul Khan along with others successfully arrested four members of a criminal’s gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Shujaat resident of Saidpur Islamabad, Adeel Attiq resident of sector G-6/1 Islamabad, Faizan Sarwer resident of New Murree and Haroon Yousaf resident of sector G-6/1 Islamabad while police recovered weapons from their possession.

During the investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables at gun point. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.