LAHORE - Participants of a cer-emony held to inaugurate polio campaign have unanimously called upon parents to vaccinate their children against polio regu-larly in every campaign to ensure that theirs, and also the children of the community, are protected against the crippling virus.

Considering the spike in COVID 19 cases, the ceremony was held in open area in the lawn of Governor House under strict SOPs.

Participants included Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Health Minister Punjab Dr Yas-min Rashid, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Capt (re-tired), Usman Younis, Commis-sioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ghumman and head of the polio programme in Punjab Sundas Irshad.

The ceremony began with the administration of polio drops to children.

Governor Punjab, the Health Minister and Special Assistant to the CM administered drops to the children one-by-one.

Speaking on the occasion, Gov-ernor warned that polio virus was on the rise in Pakistan due to break in the campaigns after COVID 19.

“But the government is taking the threat seriously and started regu-lar polio campaigns to wipe out the virus”, he observed.

“The polio campaign is under way and continue till December 4. Taking opportunity of this event I would like to stress upon political parties to forget their dif-ferences and unite to beat polio in Pakistan”, he stressed.

He also called upon parents to cooperate with polio teams as they were knocking at the doors every month for their children’s health.

Health Minister reminded to the parents that battle against polio, a life-taking diseases, was ongo-ing.

“The polio teams are going door to door in the campaign which is under way to eradicate the virus. Parents should vaccinate their children from the teams if they wanted to protect their children from disability”, she stressed.

She acknowledged the efforts of polio teams in reaching and vac-cinating the children in this criti-cal phase of COVID19 pandem-ic.

Dr Yasmin also thanked the Governor for his continuous ef-forts against the crippling virus.

The Special Assistant to the CM expressed her fears about the spread of the virus saying polio cases have shot up to 82 during the current year.

“Punjab accounts for 14 in the total tally of the polio cases countrywide”, she said and add-ed: ”parents need to shun nega-tive propaganda against polio eradication efforts and vaccinate their children against the disease which can be prevented by the available vaccine”. She appealed to the media to continue playing a positive role to eradicate virus from Pakistan. Polio virus has been wiped out from around the globe.

Only Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries left which are still polio-endemic.