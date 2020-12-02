Share:

LAHORE - Delegations of political parties and politicians visited Jati Umra on Tuesday to share grief of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. Mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was laid to rest last Saturday. Azad Kasmir President Masood Khan, Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandivwala, BNP-M Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, former governor Mian Azhar, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Sindh ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani and PML-N leaders and parliamentarian visited Jati Umra to offer condolences over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. They prayed that may the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Talking to reporters after meeting Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s Lahore public meeting on Dec 13 will be another big power show. He said that Multan rally was a successful show despite hurdles from the PTI regime. Saeed Ghani warned the government of repeating it’s Multan tactics in PDM’s Lahore rally. He said Aseefa Bhutto Zardari would continue to address political rallies.