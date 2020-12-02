Share:

ISLAMABAD0 - Pakistan People’s Party has high expectations from Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as she started her political career with a big rally in Multan on November 30.

Aseefa represented her brother - PPP chief - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the rally after he caught coronavirus and went into isolation. The rally was organised by the 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement – on the PPP’s foundation day.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said Aseefa resembled former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto when she addressed the rally.

“We have high expectations from Aseefa. She will be a big support to Bilawal and the party. She was already active in politics and will play a lead role with her brother in the coming years,” Bokhari told The Nation. The PPP Secretary General said the future belonged to Bilawal and Aseefa. “She will definitely make a mark,” he added.

Bilawal’s spokesperson Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said Aseefa will support Bilawal in the party. “She has led the polio campaign and has an experience of public dealing. The party will decide when she will contest the polls,” he told The Nation.

Senator Khokhar said the political commentators and observers had appreciated Aseefa’s maiden speech. “She got a great response. The people were emotional and welcomed her into politics,” he maintained.

In her speech, Aseefa urged the crowd to remember her mother’s sacrifices for democracy and asked them to support her brother Bilawal in his fight for true democracy in the country. Aseefa said that the public had given its verdict and the “selected will have to go now. I hope that just like you supported the mother of democracy and the daughter of the east, you will support Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on PDM’s platform. And I promise that I will support Chairman Bilawal and you at every step.”

Aseefa also warned the government that if they arrested workers of the PPP, their sisters would come out to protest and save the country. The chance appearance had its own significance, said Sherry Rehman, a senior leader of the PPP and a close political companion of the late Benazir Bhutto.

“Circumstances have always catapulted key members of the Bhutto family into the churn of the political mainstream in Pakistan,” Senator Rehman said, pointing out that both Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal “found the life of politics choosing them, instead of the other way around.” Benazir Bhutto was compelled to join politics when her Prime Minister father, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was ousted in a coup, jailed and later executed. She went on to lead the PPP, which her father founded, and became the first female head of government of a Muslim-majority nation.

Bilawal, who was always considered his mother’s heir apparent, was prematurely thrust onto the political stage when Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007. His two younger sisters, Bakhtawar and Aseefa, mostly stayed on the sidelines, only delving into political commentary on social media. Meanwhile, Aseefa, who has a master’s degree in global health from University College London, established herself as a health activist. She became a United Nations ambassador for polio eradication.

All three siblings were exposed to politics from childhood. While Bakhtawar showed little interest in pursuing life as a politician, Aseefa seemed to have it in her even as a child. PPP leader Natasha Daultana said Aseefa represented the rise of women in Pakistan. “She (Aseefa) made so many people cry when she spoke at the rally. It seemed as if Benazir Bhutto had returned. Aseefa has a big future in politics,” she said.

Speaking to The Nation, Natasha Daultana said Aseefa would be a huge support to Bilawal as the party prepares to contest next general elections. “The coming elections belong to the PPP whenever they are held. Aseefa will stand with Bilawal towards the victory,” she remarked.