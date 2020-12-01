Share:

The country is currently in the grip of rising inflation and unemployment. The situation has worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, uncontrolled inflation accompanied by shortages of wheat and sugar is not new to the people of Pakistan.

In the seventies, Bhutto introduced the “Rashon Depot” system to control the distribution of basic commodities. The utility stores corporation was also formed to provide necessities to people at reasonable rates. However, the rationing system as well as the utility stores could not really curb the problems being faced by people. Often, it was due to political interference and nepotism. In the recent past, we also have seen severe shortages of wheat and sugar. For example, during the tenure of PML-N, sugar price surged beyond Rs100 per kg and did not return to normal before the black marketers and hoarders had made their quick buck. The CM Punjab started the ‘sasti roti’ project, which also became victim to corruption and mismanagement. The mafias and cartels controlling the supply of commodities are so strong in Pakistan and no government has really been able to do anything about it. It seems the current government has also fallen victim to such mafias and prices of commodities are going off the roof.

I fail to understand that the opposition parties which are so wary of inflation were never too concerned when the same happened in their tenure. Similarly, the government seems to have forgotten how the PTI took out protests during the PPP and PML-N governments against inflation and unemployment. The main issue is that the influential people belonging to various cartels very quickly become part of every government and profit from their clout in terms of seats they hold. I hope and pray that for once all parties sit together and decide to single out such black sheep among them and get rid of the mafias forever. Otherwise, we will keep witnessing shortages that are deliberately created so that the hoarder can make billions.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.