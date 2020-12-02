Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed Secretary Ministry of Climate Change to file a comprehensive report on the Billion Tree Tsunami project with complete record.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of suo moto notice regarding the tree plantation project. The bench summoned the Secretary Planning and secretaries of forest departments of all the provinces on the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, Federal Secretary Ministry of Climate Change informed the court that so far 430 million trees have been planted all over the country. He said that the provinces are implementing the Billion-Tree Tsunami project, which was launched two years ago. He added that 430 million trees were planted on one million hectares.

Expressing his astonishment over his statement, the Chief Justice said that had 430 million trees planted, it would have changed the country’s fate. He added that with the plantation of 430 million trees Pakistan’s weather might have changed drastically.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that who are looking after these trees and from where these trees were brought. The secretary informed that the trees were grown at the nurseries.

Justice Gulzar said that it is strange that how such a large number of trees were kept at the nurseries. He said that due to the pollution people cannot breathe. He further said that they would ask the magistrates all over the country to inquire about 430 million trees.

The Chief Justice said that who would verify that where the trees were planted. He asked from the secretary to submit a complete report along with the satellite images of the billion tsunami trees.

The Secretary Forest Punjab informed the court that 460 million trees would be planted in the province in next four years while so far 90 million trees have been planted in Punjab.

The CJP remarked that they have seen the condition of Changa Manga Forest Park. He said that the trees are being chopped and the housing societies are being constructed on Kallar Kahar hills. The apex court ordered the Punjab government to halt construction on both public and private land on Kalar Kahar hills. He said that trees be planted on hills.

Regarding Sindh, Chief Justice Gulzar said that when the funds in Sindh are not spent on human beings then how it would be spent on trees. He observed that in order to arrest dacoits the trees were cut in the forest near Larkana. All the trees were chopped from the forest besides that no dacoit could be arrested.

The Secretary Forest Sindh informed that 5 million trees were planted in the province. He complained that the provincial government is not releasing funds for the tree plantation.

The Chief Justice said that the Tsunami Tree project does not exist in Balochistan. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that there are not enough trees on both sides of the highways. He said that according to the international reports Lahore is the most polluted city and people cannot breathe there. He asked the forest secretaries to do something for the next generation.

Then, the apex court adjourned the hearing for one month.