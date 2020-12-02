Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Shehbaz Sharif will not be allowed to do politics on the death of his mother.

She said that extending release on parole is not a part of the government’s policy. Whether it is a member of the Sharif family or an ordinary citizen, the government will ensure the rule of law, she added.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Pun-jab Chief Minister on Information Dr Fird-ous Ashiq Awan while talking to the media at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

She said that the Punjab Chief Minister Us-man Buzdar already gave a five-day release on parole to Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz instead of 12 hours on hu-manitarian grounds. She said that Shehbaz Sharif should not have asked for extension in release on pa-role.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif was released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral and last rites therefore, he would not be al-lowed any extension for political gossips and business affairs.

Later, addressing the press conference at DGPR Headquarter office, she said that the opposition should realize that the public has rejected their treacherous stance.

She said that those who looted public wealth for 40 years are now grieving for the common man just to save their looted money.

The alliance of Opposition parties is only to safeguard their personal interests and loot-ed money and they have nothing to do with people’s problem, she added.

She said that the PDM violated the court order and the corona SOPs. The PDM may continue its political rhetoric but re-frain from playing with the lives of the peo-ple. The PDM rallies are resulting in increas-ing corona cases, she claimed.

She said that during the speech of Mariyum Safdar at the Multan rally, a fire broke out in the cardboard warehouse due to the fireworks and the warehouse owner regis-tered a case against former PML-N MPA Shahid, who was responsible for it.

She said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman dis-tributed sticks among his workers to attack the police.

The government was aware of the conspir-acy and hence directed the police to stay away from any kind of clash.

She said that an FIR would be registered against the organizers of the Multan rally for violating the Punjab Infectious Diseases Control Act.

Apart from 22 persons from PML-N, 16 from PPP, 13 from JUI-f, and some un-known persons had been nominated in the FIR as well, she added.

Punjab govt taking steps to upgrade transport system: Dr Firdous

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Punjab gov-ernment was taking steps to further improve the transport system of the province.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budzar had approved to establish an international standard bus terminal near Thokar Niaz Beg while new bus terminals would also be built in Faisalabad and Multan.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Chief Min-ister also directed to early complete the procurement re-lated process of electric buses. She said the scope of Lahore Transport Company would be extended to every city of Punjab.

The Chief Minister also gave in-principle approval to es-tablish the Punjab Road Safe-ty Authority, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that serving the ailing humanity was one of the priorities of the government, adding that in order to provide best health facilities to the peo-ple, the government had de-cided to allow the general public to avail treatment fa-cilities in the outdoor pa-tient departments of the so-cial security hospitals which were previously limited to the industrial workers.

She said that protection of health of labourers was a priority of the government so that, health cards would be given to the labourers and factory workers as well and protection of rights of work-ers would be ensured.

She congratulated Barrister Khalid Khurshid on assuming the office of Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. The suc-cess of Khalid Khurshid had proved public confidence in the PTI. The newly elected Chief Minister would utilise all his energies to serve the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as per the vision of Prime Min-ister Imran Khan, she added.