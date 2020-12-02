Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central vice president Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday said that the culture of Sindh was thousand years old and it should be celebrated every year. Welcoming the celebrations of Sindhi cultural day, he said that the jubilation of culture day would help promote the fervour among new generations. Haleem said that the cultural days in every province should be celebrated to promote brotherhood. He said, “We encourage to celebrate culture of each province of the country.” He further said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be adopted while celebrating the cultural day.