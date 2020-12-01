Share:

Street crime is a loose term for criminal offences taking place in public places. Nowadays street crimes are common in Pakistan. Usually, this occurs in busy business areas and highways which include pick-pocketing, mobile snatching, wallet snatching, cars and auto snatching on gun points, target killing and purse-snatching.

Street crimes affect our neighbourhood and our society. These crimes are contributing to the destruction of our society, our cities and our streets.

Nowadays every individual has their own story of mobile and wallet snatching. Most people have experienced street crimes but the police take no action against these thieves and it has become a menace for the citizens. Our lives and properties are safe nowadays.

The major causes of being thieves and burglars are unemployment and poverty but there are also some other factors like lawlessness, fundamentalism, backwardness and double standard prevailing in the society.

The government should take serious steps to control these street crimes. For example, sincere steps must be taken to solve the unemployment, provide education to poor people, and police authorities need to be more alert in safeguarding citizen’s life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness to make Pakistan a peaceful country.

MAHEEN JAMILA,

Karachi.