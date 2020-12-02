Share:

LAHORE - Township Whites Club beat MP Gymkhana Club by 5 wickets in 1st match of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup’s league round. Outstanding bowling spell of M Yasin of Township Whites was the highlight of the match which was played at Township Whites ground. Batting first, MP Gymkhana were all out for 148 in 32.5 overs with Mohsin Irshad hitting 45, Abid Rafique 37 and Ibrar 27. M Yasin took 23/5 and M Sharif 2/18. Township Whites replied strongly and chased the target losing five wickets in 29.4 overs. Asim Ali Nasir smashed 51, M Usman Irshad 33 and Fayyaz Ur Rehman unbeaten 26. Ibrar Hassan grabbed 4/11.