SARGODHA - Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday. Police sources said, a police constable Muhammad Akbar, resident of Chak 104 SB, was riding a bike after duty when he collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near chak 98 SB. As a result, Muhammad Akbar died on the spot while other biker Riaz received minor injuries.