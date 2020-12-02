Share:

KARACHI - Sindh police special investigation unit (SIU), CIA Karachi arrested two robbers involved in robbery at a petrol pump near SITE Super Highway and recovered a shotgun and a revolver from their possession. According to SSP – SIU Capt (retd) Haider Raza on Tuesday, arrested accused were identified as Hanifullah s/o Abdul Sattar and Aamir Ali Junejo s/o Arbab Ali. Both accused had committed a robbery at Hascol petrol pump in near SITE Super Highway and the case crime No745/2020 u/s 397/34 PPC of PS Site Super Highway was registered against this offence. Meanwhile, a member of an inter-provincial motorcycle lifting gang was also arrested from Dehli Colony, Clifton area on late Monday night and police also recovered 4 stolen motorcycles from his possession. According to police, Haider Khan Jamot was arrested while his three other accomplices managed to escape. The police recovered four motorcycles bearing registration numbers KBD-2353 stolen from the limits of police station (PS) Soldier Bazar, KJP-6893 from PS Brigade, KGR-8853 from PS Saddar and KMF-8881 from PS Aram Bagh, besides, a revolver along with four rounds were also recovered from the possession of arrested accused. Arrested Haider Khan’s other accomplices, who managed to escape, were identified as Muhammad Bukhsh alias Babu Laghari, Sabir Laghari and Farman Ali alias Faroo. Accused Haider Khan during initial interrogation confessed that he along with his other accomplices used to sell the lifted motorcycles in Khuzdar, Balochistan. Cases have been registered against the arrested and further investigations were underway.