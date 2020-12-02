Share:

LAHORE - Guard Rice Kings, Sheikhoo Warriors and AR|PR-Sakuf United registered victories in the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday. The first match of the day saw Guard Rice Kings overpowering National Cotton Crusaders by 8-4½. Taimur Ali Malik emerged as hero of the day from the winning team, with his classic contribution of three goals while Arib Ali Malik and Ch Hassan Mansoor banged in a brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck one. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, M Junaid hit two goals. In the second match of the day, Sheikhoo Warriors thrashed Athar’s Marketing Champions by 9-½. Raja Jalal fired in fabulous five goals while Farasat Ali Chatha and Raja Arslan Najeeb thrashed two goals each. The losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, couldn’t score a single goal. AR|PR-Sakuf United played well against Nagina Group and defeated them by 9-7. Dr Kamran Zaidi cracked a quartet while Rehan Babar hit hat-trick and Usman Malik and Amanat struck one goal each. From the losing side, Shahzad Aziz hit a quartet while M Kashif and Ali Elahi struck two and one goal respectively.