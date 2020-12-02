Share:

The US welcomed Wednesday a " major milestone" between the Afghan government and Taliban as they agreed on the procedure for intra-Afghan talks.

"The Agreement codifies the rules and procedures the two sides have been negotiating since the start of talks," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. "The teams made a number of important decisions that will guide their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire."

Congratulating both sides on their willingness to find common ground, Pompeo said: "This achievement demonstrates that the Afghan Islamic Republic and Taliban are serious, able to overcome differences, and ready to deal with difficult issues. What has been achieved provides hope they will succeed in reaching a political settlement to this more than forty-year-old conflict."

He also thanked Qatar for its role as host and facilitator of the talks.

The secretary said the US, along with most of the international community, will continue to support the peace process.

The agreement marked the first major development since the launch of intra-Afghan talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha on Sep. 12.