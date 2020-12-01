Share:

ISLAMABAD- The widow of Post Office Clerk Sajjad Mirza received an amount of Rs2.2 million under PM Assistance Package after the intervention of the Federal Ombudsman. Late Sajjad Mirza was working as clerk in GPO Chakwal, who died during service in January 2015.

Her widow requested Pakistan Post for release of PM Assistance Package but department delayed the matter under one or the other pretext. She complained to the Federal Ombudsman over delay in release of PM Assistance Package to her. The matter was taken up with Pakistan Post, which informed the Federal Ombudsman that matter is pending with the Finance Division and as soon as the matter is cleared from the ministry, the dues would be paid to her, according to the officials. The Ombudsman directed Pakistan Post to clear all the dues under PM Assistance Package within 30 days. The Implementation Wing of WMS vigorously pursued the case and Pakistan Post implemented the findings and released an amount of Rs2.2 million to the widow after five years, said the officials further.