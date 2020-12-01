Share:

ISLAMABAD - The work on restoration and repairing of all the main roads, link roads, streets in the city is underway, said the officials of Capital Development Authority on Tuesday.

They said work of carpeting, kerb stones, lane marking, and cutting of shrubs is also continuing with full pace. Jogging tracks are also being constructed along various roads.

Upon the special directions of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad, all the departments of CDA are working in two shifts to complete the work as soon as possible. Chairman CDA is himself inspecting the progress on development, and beautification by making the sudden visits of the sites. The projects upon which work has been completed include repairing and restoration of Srinagar Highway, plaining of land at Park enclave-1, jogging track at Nazim-Uddin road, restoration and repairing of sector D-12, construction of water land at Margalla road, cutting of grass at School Road F-6, removal of illegal speed breakers, kerb stones at Bilal road F-11, lane marking at Diplomatic Enclave, installation of speed breakers, lane marking at G-6/1 and G-6/2, and lane marking and installation of speed breakers in sector G-5, according to the officials.