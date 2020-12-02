Share:

The Yemeni army called on the UN on Wednesday to take action to stop attacks targeting civilians in the country.

Yemeni National Army spokesman Abdo Abdullah Majali said in a statement on the September.net website that recent attacks by Houthi rebels on the cities of Taiz and Al Hudaydah were a massacre.

He said the UN-related institutions need to take action at all levels to stop these massacres and protect civilians under international conventions.

A total of nine people were killed, including children, and 20 were injured in attacks carried out by the Houthis in Al Hudaydah on Nov. 29 and Taiz on Nov. 30.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, as millions face the risk of starvation.