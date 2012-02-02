LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from Punjab chief secretary on a petition challenging the 18 portfolios reportedly held by Punjab chief minister.
Justice Umar Ata Bandia directed the chief secretary to file the reply with in three weeks.
The writ petitioner has been filed by Noshab A Khan advocate who made Punjab chief minister, principal secretary to CM and chief secretary Punjab party in the petition.–Reporter
