RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Political parties, teachers, students, business community and common man in twin cities have criticised the government and LPG producers for jacking up petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG prices demanding immediate steps to roll back the increase.They said that inflation has already all time high and further rise in petroleum products, CNG and LPG would add to the miseries of the poor.Jammat-e-Islami (JI) said it would come to the streets to oppose the government anti-poor move and to condemn criminal mum of PML-N, the opposition party in the National Assembly (NA), on ongoing disastrous policies of PPP regime. Awami Muslim League (AML) said that a gang of bandits is occupying in power corridors and looting the poor masses with both hands by swelling the prices of petroleum products instead of providing relief to downtrodden segments of the society. However, PML-N vowed to discuss the matter on the floor of the National Assembly and on media to force the government to withdraw this decision, which had multiplied the maladies of the common people.JI Rawalpindi District Ameer Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi, while talking to TheNation on Wednesday, rejected the increase in petroleum, oil, LPG and CNG prices saying the hike would deprive the already poverty-stricken masses and would be tantamount to snatch a right to live with respect. The JI office bearer leashed out over PML-N, the opposition party in NA, and said that PML-N was playing the role of friendly opposition in NA that was why it never opposed any wrong policy of Zardari regime. “The legislators of the PML-N should play their role to control the prices if they thought they were people’s real elected representatives” he added.He said that JI is with poor people of Pakistan during this hard time and would launch massive protests against the surge in petroleum prices. Ridiculing the PPP-led government’s “Roti, Kapra and Makan” slogan, Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the latest petrol price hike has truly overburdened the common people.“The PPP-led government, which gave slogan for the welfare of the common man, is truly doing things which are callous and shocking,” he said in addition with “A group of thieves is sitting in power corridors and looting people with both hands”.